JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

EELV stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.