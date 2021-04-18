JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,808,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $134.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $133.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.