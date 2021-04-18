JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 90,736 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 376.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,736 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of BIPC opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 50.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $77.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

