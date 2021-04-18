JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 60,023 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 547,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,023 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fluor by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FLR. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.