JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 140,981 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,981 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $877,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 45,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 85,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 34,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUM opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.