JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €265.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MEURV. Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €261.38 ($307.51).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

