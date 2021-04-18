Joyce J. Mason Sells 2,100 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $22.64 on Friday. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $582.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 3,796.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.