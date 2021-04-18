Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Has $298,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 0.3% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,777. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

