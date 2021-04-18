Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 116,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 15.6% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,176. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day moving average is $118.95.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

