John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HTD traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $23.95. 79,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,470. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $23.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 7.05%.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

