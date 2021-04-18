Joe Bob Perkins Sells 20,000 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after acquiring an additional 421,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after buying an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

