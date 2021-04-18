Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MITK. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $15.71 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $673.22 million, a PE ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,606.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 6,984.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 107,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 106,377 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.