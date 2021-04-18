JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Shares Up 12.6%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF)’s share price shot up 12.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.84. 586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised JD Sports Fashion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.