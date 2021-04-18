Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 523,624 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 140.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on REPH shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Recro Pharma Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.