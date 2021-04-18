Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James lifted their target price on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,620. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. Analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

