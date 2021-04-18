Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,411 ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ViewRay by 4.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $704.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.14.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

