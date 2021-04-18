Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Verastem by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Verastem by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

