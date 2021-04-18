Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Gap Down to $36.35

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.35, but opened at $35.38. Jamf shares last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 1,530 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAMF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Jamf alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,306,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,032,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.