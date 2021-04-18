Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Jaguar Mining stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 54,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,718. The firm has a market cap of $394.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.48. Jaguar Mining has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

