Jacobsen Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $525.08. 2,031,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,313. The stock has a market cap of $250.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.21 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $465.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

