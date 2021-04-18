Jacobsen Capital Management Has $696,000 Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Jacobsen Capital Management reduced its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 415,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after acquiring an additional 475,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,522,000 after acquiring an additional 176,417 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 657,978 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.12.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.22. 771,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,454. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $101.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.90.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

