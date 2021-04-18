Jacobsen Capital Management Has $3.25 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jacobsen Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,282.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,827. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,097.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,849.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,205.00 and a 1 year high of $2,296.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.57.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

