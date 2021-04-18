Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.63.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.40. 489,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,969. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

