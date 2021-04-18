J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.52.

JBHT stock opened at $172.16 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $95.30 and a 12 month high of $173.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

