Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISR. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Isoray by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

ISR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 4,088,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,373,736. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

