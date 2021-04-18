iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Position Raised by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.95. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

