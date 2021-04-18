iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

