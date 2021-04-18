iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $271.36 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $269.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

