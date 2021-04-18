iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,569,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $249.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $156.37 and a 1-year high of $249.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.43.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

