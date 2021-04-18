iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $249.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $156.37 and a 52 week high of $249.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.43.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

