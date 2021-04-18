iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,508,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $305.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $161.57 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

