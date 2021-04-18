iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $79.25 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $78.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82.

