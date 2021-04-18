iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the March 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ USXF opened at $35.12 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.