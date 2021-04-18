iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is CX Institutional’s 9th Largest Position

CX Institutional lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.5% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $16,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,514,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,137 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97.

