iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.