iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 293.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after acquiring an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.45. 7,081,510 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.