IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 80 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IQE opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.78) on Wednesday. IQE has a twelve month low of GBX 28.56 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.90. The firm has a market cap of £476.74 million and a P/E ratio of -148.75.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

