Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.13

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.13 and traded as high as $23.16. Ipsen shares last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 680 shares changing hands.

IPSEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

