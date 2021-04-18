Iowa State Bank Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLK traded down $6.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $811.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $742.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $700.12. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $444.84 and a fifty-two week high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

