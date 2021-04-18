Iowa State Bank Sells 4,388 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 133,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $7,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.91. 5,086,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Macquarie increased their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,330 shares of company stock worth $17,473,914. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

