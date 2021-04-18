Iowa State Bank Sells 25,971 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,971 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after buying an additional 43,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:D traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.89. 3,645,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,944.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.