Iowa State Bank Purchases 961 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Masco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 52,082 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Masco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Masco by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $64.59. 3,047,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Insiders have sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

