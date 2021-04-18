Iowa State Bank Has $667,000 Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 52.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 70.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $11.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.76. The stock had a trading volume of 81,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,617. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.86 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.24.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.