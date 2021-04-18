Iowa State Bank Buys 17,254 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.2% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in AT&T by 86.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 44,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.3% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 184.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 79,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 790,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,921,000 after acquiring an additional 46,192 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

NYSE:T traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.95. 30,163,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,483,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $213.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

