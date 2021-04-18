Iowa State Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,066,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,762,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,137 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

