Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Short Interest Update

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,320,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 14,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,753. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $54.21.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
