Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Short Interest Update

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,320,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 14,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,753. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

