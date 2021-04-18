Investors Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Investors Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 195,368 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $170.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

