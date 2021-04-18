Investors Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

