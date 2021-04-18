Investors Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition accounts for 2.0% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Investors Financial Group LLC owned about 1.15% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition alerts:

DCRB stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.