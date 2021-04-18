Investors Financial Group LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

NYSE:SKY opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,224,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.